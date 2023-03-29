A trip to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis on Coast Live

MEMPHIS, TN. — As the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign kicks off, Chandler Nunnally shares a look at the campus of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where the Coast Live team was invited to witness firsthand the incredible hard work that goes into fulfilling St. Jude's mission to end childhood cancer.

You can now reserve a $100 ticket for a chance to win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Suffolk’s River Club community! The 4-bedroom, 26-hundred square foot home is valued at $615,000. Click here to find more information and reserve your ticket!