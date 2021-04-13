A two-person show from the Hurrah Players on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Hurrah Players are excited to announce our first indoor performance since February 2020, the quick-change comedy sensation "Greater Tuna". Actors Andy Thornhill and Peter Scura join us to talk about this crazy, hilarious and fun two-person show that affectionately comments on the Southern life & small-town living.

"Greater Tuna"

April 16 - 25

The Hugh R. Copeland Center

The NEON District

112 W. Wilson Ave

Norfolk VA 23510

Visit hurrahplayers.com to learn more and purchase tickets.