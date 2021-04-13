A two-person show from the Hurrah Players on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Hurrah Players are excited to announce our first indoor performance since February 2020, the quick-change comedy sensation "Greater Tuna". Actors Andy Thornhill and Peter Scura join us to talk about this crazy, hilarious and fun two-person show that affectionately comments on the Southern life & small-town living.
"Greater Tuna"
April 16 - 25
The Hugh R. Copeland Center
The NEON District
112 W. Wilson Ave
Norfolk VA 23510
Visit hurrahplayers.com to learn more and purchase tickets.