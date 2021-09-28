A unique Habitat for Humanity fundraiser on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads (SHR) must raise money to replace the roof of its headquarters building at 900 Tidewater Drive in Norfolk to be able to install solar panels to reduce Habitat SHR’s carbon footprint and eliminate the need for commercially produced, non-renewable energy in a most unusual way. Habitat Executive Director Frank Hruska, a tireless advocate for affordable housing and the environment, will spend a week on the flat roof and is inviting dignitaries and environmental group representatives to join him for a conversation about "going greener" from his rooftop perch. He joins us with the details.

Donations can be made at www.shrhabitat.org.