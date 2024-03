HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Village Inn General Manager April Patrick joins Coast Live to quiz Chandler Nunnally and April Woodard on their math skills in honor of Pi Day on March 14.

However, this is no ordinary quiz. While the winner receives a spread of delicious Village Inn Pies, the loser receives a pie to the face. What how it unfolds in the video above.

To find your closest Village Inn location, visit www.villageinn.com.