A virtual poppy wall to honor fallen heroes on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In 2018 and 2019 645,000 poppies have graced the National Mall in D.C. to honor those who have served and sacrificed since WWI. However, this year and last, due to Covid, the wall is virtual, but people are encouraged to post a poppy online to honor a military member or veteran over Memorial Day weekend, especially as many local parades and events are still postponed this year. John Bird, US Navy Vice Admiral (Retired) and Senior Vice President at USAA, joins us to discuss the history of Memorial Day, how the poppy became the global symbol of remembrance and how people can post and engage with the Poppy Honor Wall.

Visit www.poppyinmemory.com to post a poppy online and learn more.