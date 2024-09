HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Car insurance and homeowners insurance are required in the state of Virginia. Life insurance is not mandatory but is it necessary? There are some important questions to ask when considering life insurance including how you want to use it and who may receive benefits should you pass.

April Woodard spoke to the local AAA life insurance specialist, Jordan Keller who provides insight into factors that impact your life insurance choices.

Presented by AAA of Tidewater