HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Kimberly Sherlaw, Executive Director of Norfolk SPCA, joins us to talk about abandoned animals and how we can give them better homes.

The Norfolk SPCA is partnering with NARO Cinema for their upcoming premiere of “Stray” on Friday, March 5th, online at Naro’s virtual cinema. A portion of all Stray revenue benefits the animals at the Norfolk SPCA. Visit narocinema.com to purchase tickets!

For more information visit www.norfolkspca.com.