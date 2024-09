HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Abbi Jean is a 19-year-old from Chesapeake who balances being a full time student at James Madison University and performing music. Abbi's style blends elements of folk, rock, and indie, creating a unique sound that resonates with a wide audience. Her dedication to her craft has earned her a growing following both in Harrisonburg and in the broader Chesapeake area.

Upcoming shows:

September 8th at Massanutten Base Camp in Massanutten, VA. 7-10pm