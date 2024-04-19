Watch Now
Acoustic classic rock from local duo "Split Peace Soup" on Coast Live

Posted at 5:55 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 17:55:52-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Acoustic classic rock duo "Split Peace Soup," comprised of Terry King and Jake Fleming, joins Coast Live to perform two original songs, "In Front of a Chruch" and "Running with the Wind."

Catch Split Peace Soup performing live:

  • Thursday, April 25 at Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 12 at Wharf Hill Brewing Co. in Smithfield from 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Friday, June 21 at Something Different in Urbanna from 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 18 at Afterglow Brewing in Norfolk from 2 to 5 p.m.

Keep up with Split Peace Soup on Facebook.

