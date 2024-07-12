Acoustic Music Friday: local staple Bobby Blackhat performs on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Award-winning recording artist Bobby Blackhat joins Coast Live with singer/guitarist Danny Lubertazzi to perform two original songs: Blackhat's “Blues Story” and Lubertazzi's “Song For Sydney.”

Danny Lubertazzi is the lead guitarist in the Bobby Blackhat Band. To see the band performing live, visit www.bobbyblackhat.com and www.facebook.com/bobbyblackhat.

Some upcoming dates:

