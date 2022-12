HAMPTON ROADS, VA - The popular, award-winning local duo Lana Puckett and Kim Person perform live as they prepare for the Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music Farewell Concert.

Lana Puckett and Kim Person

Sat. Dec.10th at 7:30pm

Cross Roads Center

6330 Newtown Rd Norfolk

Reservations/Questions:

757-538-1959 tidewaterfriends@gmail.com

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music:

facebook.com/groups/TidewaterFriendsofFolkMusic