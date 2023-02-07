Actor Greg Grunberg raises epilepsy awareness with new series "The Care Giver" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actor, writer and producer Greg Grunberg joins Coast Live to share his passion for raising awareness for the epilepsy community: both patients and those who care for them. In his new online series, "The Care Giver," Grunberg travels across the county helping tell stories of others living with epilepsy, providing them strength in knowing they’re not alone on their journey.

You can watch "The Care Giver" now at TheCareGiverSeries.com

