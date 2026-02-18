Actor Isaiah Mustafa talks Season 2 of "Cross" on Prime Video on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Isaiah Mustafa, the actor who gained worldwide fame as the face of "Old Spice," joins Coast Live to chat with April Woodard about playing Det. John Sampson in Season 2 of Prime Video's "Cross."

Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by executive producer, showrunner, and writer Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series. The Washington, D.C. crime drama follows Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the minds of murderers in order to identify and catch them. In Season Two, Cross is in pursuit of a ruthless vigilante who is hunting down corrupt billionaire magnates.



Season Two brings new cast additions Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham joining the Cross universe as well as returning stars Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill.

