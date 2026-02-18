Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Industry experts and design gurus prepare for Hampton Roads Home Show this weekend on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Design Consultant Paul Rose from Budget Blinds joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming Hampton Roads Home Show, and what visitors can expect when talking with the many exhibitors and experts on site.

Hampton Roads Home Show
February 21 & 22
Hampton Roads Convention Center
1610 Coliseum Dr., Hampton
Saturday, February 21, 2026, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday, February 22, 2026, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
hamptonvahomeshow.com
The peninsula’s largest Home Show in Hampton, Virginia, this show features landscaping companies, remodeling contractors, interior decorating companies, and more, at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

