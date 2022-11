HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actors Paras Patel and Elizabeth Tabish from "The Chosen" join Coast Live to share their experience being part of this growing project, set to hit theater screens nationwide on November 18th!

The hit series depicts the life of Jesus Christ and is known as the largest fan-supported entertainment project of all time, with over 420 million views.

Presented by The Chosen

TheChosen.tv