HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- She stars as the no-nonsense, strong and fearless Abagail Bellwheather on Freeform's "Motherland: Fort Salem," and booked the role as she was finishing up college at Baylor University. Ashley Nicole Williams discusses the upcoming season of "Motherland: Fort Salem" and shares some insight into her life off-screen.

"Motherland Fort Salem" airs Wednesdays on Freeform!

