HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Cocoa Brown has made us laugh in the comedy clubs and on the Netflix series, "Never Have I Ever", and she got her start right here in Coastal Virginia! She joins us now to talk about her career and her Virginia Beach roots.

Catch Cocoa's upcoming show March 4 - 6 at Funny Bown Comedy Club in Town Center Virginia Beach. Visit vb.funnybone.com or call (757) 213-5555 for more information.