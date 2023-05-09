Actress Yolanda Rabun channels Nina Simone in new play from VSC on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Actress Yolanda Rabun joins Coast Live to discuss her upcoming role in the Virginia Stage Company's "No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone," and shares a look at her unique take on the legendary singer.
No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone
by Howard L. Craft
Directed by Kathryn Hunter-Williams
May 10 -14
Wells Theatre, Norfolk
This 90-minute, one-woman show features the Jazz legend and Civil Rights activist when she returns to present times to address certain events in her life, answer questions and leave her audience with a unique perspective on dealing with fear and current events in our world today. Featuring some of Ms. Simone’s greatest hits including “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood”, “I Wish I Knew How it Would Feel to Be Free”, “Feeling Good” and “Young, Gifted and Black”.
