Acupuncture's Thriving Results on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, VA—According to the National Council on Aging, 93% of adults age 65 and older have at least one chronic condition. Often, elders don’t want to add additional medications to their daily intake list, but one option may be alternative medicine like acupuncture.

As a part of Coast Live’s Healthy Aging month, we took a look at Thrive Acupuncture.

Pain management is just one symptom that can be treated by acupuncture. Hormonal changes, cognitive decline, and depression have also shown improvement after acupuncture treatment.

For women enduring common symptoms from menopause like hot flashes, night sweats, weight gain, and poor sleep quality, Thrive’s Dr. Amanda Marrero says acupuncture can help ease these symptoms.

