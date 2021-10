HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - You can remodel your bath and add value, beauty and safety to your home in as little as one day. Mark Binshtok, the Owner of MR. FIX-IT, joins us to explain how a one-day bath remodel is possible!

Presented by

Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by MR. FIX-IT

mr-fix-it.com/micro/jacuzzi/