Adjusting to life after the Covid vaccine on Coast Live

Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 12:46:27-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - January 2021 marked one year since the novel coronavirus was first confirmed in the United States and changed life as we know it. Since then, Americans nationwide have adopted their lifestyle to include wearing masks, avoiding indoor gatherings, and staying six feet away from people outside immediate households to stay healthy and to prevent spreading the disease. Dr. Preeti Malani, Chief Health Officer and a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Michigan joins us to talk about how life has changed and how the vaccine will continue to change our behaviors.

Learn more at www.cdc.gov.

