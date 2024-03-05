Adopt-A-Pet Week: Hampton's Animal Aid Society and more shelters on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sarah Davis and Larry Merrill from Animal Aid Society join Coast Live with adoptable dogs Betty White and Gunter to share some adoptable pets available at the shelter as part of "Adopt-A-Pet Week," presented by Casey Subaru.
Animal Aid Society
80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton
757-865-0511
www.animalaidsociety.org
Additional adoptable animals featured from the Norfolk Animal Care Center and Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter!
- Norfolk Animal Care Center
5585 Sabre Road Norfolk, VA 23502
757-441-5505
nacc@norfolk.gov
www.norfolk.gov/nacc
- Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter
City of Newport News Animal Services
5843 Jefferson Ave
Newport News, VA 23605
757-933-8900
nnparksandrec.org/animal-welfare
"Adopt-A-Pet Week" on Coast Live is presented by Casey Subaru.
783 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 988-1200
www.caseysubaru.com