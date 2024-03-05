Watch Now
Adopt-A-Pet Week: Hampton's Animal Aid Society and more shelters on Coast Live

Posted at 3:54 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 15:54:30-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sarah Davis and Larry Merrill from Animal Aid Society join Coast Live with adoptable dogs Betty White and Gunter to share some adoptable pets available at the shelter as part of "Adopt-A-Pet Week," presented by Casey Subaru.

Animal Aid Society
80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton
757-865-0511
www.animalaidsociety.org

Additional adoptable animals featured from the Norfolk Animal Care Center and Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter!

"Adopt-A-Pet Week" on Coast Live is presented by Casey Subaru.
783 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 988-1200
www.caseysubaru.com

