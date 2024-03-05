Adopt-A-Pet Week: Hampton's Animal Aid Society and more shelters on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sarah Davis and Larry Merrill from Animal Aid Society join Coast Live with adoptable dogs Betty White and Gunter to share some adoptable pets available at the shelter as part of "Adopt-A-Pet Week," presented by Casey Subaru.

Animal Aid Society

80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton

757-865-0511

www.animalaidsociety.org

Additional adoptable animals featured from the Norfolk Animal Care Center and Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter!

Norfolk Animal Care Center

5585 Sabre Road Norfolk, VA 23502

757-441-5505

nacc@norfolk.gov

www.norfolk.gov/nacc



City of Newport News Animal Services

5843 Jefferson Ave

Newport News, VA 23605

757-933-8900

nnparksandrec.org/animal-welfare

"Adopt-A-Pet Week" on Coast Live is presented by Casey Subaru.

783 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601

(757) 988-1200

www.caseysubaru.com