Adopt-A-Pet Week: Virginia Beach SPCA and Peninsula SPCA on Coast Live

Posted at 2:17 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 14:17:50-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski from the Virginia Beach SPCA joins Coast Live with adoptable dog Prague to share some adoptable pets available at the shelter as part of "Adopt-A-Pet Week," presented by Casey Subaru.

Virginia Beach SPCA
3040 Holland Rd.
Virginia Beach
(757) 427-0070
vbspca.com

Additional adoptable animals featured from the Peninsula SPCA!

523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd
Newport News, VA 23601
757-595-1399
peninsulaspca.org

"Adopt-A-Pet Week" on Coast Live is presented by Casey Subaru.
783 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601

(757) 988-1200

www.caseysubaru.com

