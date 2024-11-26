Adopt a Senior Pet Month with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, a month to raise awareness of the longer stays that older shelter pets often face. Matt Wurzburger and adoptable dog French Onion from the Virginia Beach SPCA join Coast Live to discus the benefits, and how to best care for them.

To learn how you can become a member and support the work done by VBSPCA, visit vbspca.com.

Become a VBSPCA "Holiday Elf"!

- Give an adoptable animal a temporary home for the holidays

- Animals stay in the home Dec. 22-26

- Contact foster@vbspca.com to sign up

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction

757-596-2526

kellysconstructioninc.com