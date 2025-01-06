Watch Now
Advancements in Alzheimer's in 2024 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Major strides in Alzheimer’s research were made in 2024, including the approval of new medications and the development of new tests. To break down some of those advancements, April Woodard spoke with volunteer Sherry Warren from the Alzheimer's Association Greater Richmond and Southeastern Virginia.

Warren worked with the association for more than a decade before becoming a volunteer. This time of year, Association phone lines are busy with people who want symptom information after reuniting with loved ones over the holidays. Warren provided some tips and updates.

