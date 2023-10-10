Watch Now
Advice for pet owners dealing with pet obesity on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Emily Friedland from Chesapeake Humane Society visits Coast Live with adoptable dog "Ferry" to discuss the risks associated with pet obesity, and how owners can help their pets make progress and get healthier.

Check out the upcoming Chesapeake Humane Society 2023 Gala!
November 4, 4 - 6 p.m.
Big Ugly Brewing
845 S Battlefield Blvd
Purchase tickets or become a sponsor at chesapeakehumane.org.

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

