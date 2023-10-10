Advice for pet owners dealing with pet obesity on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Emily Friedland from Chesapeake Humane Society visits Coast Live with adoptable dog "Ferry" to discuss the risks associated with pet obesity, and how owners can help their pets make progress and get healthier.

Check out the upcoming Chesapeake Humane Society 2023 Gala!

November 4, 4 - 6 p.m.

Big Ugly Brewing

845 S Battlefield Blvd

Purchase tickets or become a sponsor at chesapeakehumane.org.

