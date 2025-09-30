Aging on your own terms with SignifyHealth on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Healthy aging is not just a matter of luck and genetics, it’s a result of healthy habits, strong support networks and proactive care that can help empower older adults to age on their own terms. While Healthy Aging Month in September focuses on encouraging older adults to take proactive steps for their health, it’s something to consider year-round.

According to Signify Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Heidi Schwarzwald, focusing on three key areas—preventing falls, managing your medications and developing a personal health management plan—can empower you and your loved ones to embrace healthy aging.

Paid for by Signify Health.

Learn more at hellosignify.com.