HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Singer/Songwriter Akeylah Simone joins Coast Live with guitarist Alecksander DuBois to perform two original songs, "When In Rome" and "Blessed," for Acoustic Music Friday.

Follow Akeylah Simone's work!

Facebook: @AkeylahSimone

Instagram: @AkeylahSimone

www.AkeylahSimone.com