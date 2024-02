HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actress and singer Aline Mayagoitia from "SIX" joins Coast Live to share her experience working on the musical, which brings the story of Henry VIII's wives—and the struggles they faced during their lifetimes—to the stage with humor and glitzy glamour.

"SIX" is running through Sunday, March 3 at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk. For more information, visit sevenvenues.com.