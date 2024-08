HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Allen Hudson, Daniel Clark and Carlin Field from the alt-rock act Allen Hudson and the Halfmoons join Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Morning Stars" and "Car," for Acoustic Music Friday.

Catch Allen Hudson and the Halfmoons playing at The NorVa, opening for Dada on Saturday, August 24th.

