Allen Hudson and the Halfmoons return to perform original music on Coast Live

Allen Hudson and the Halfmoons perform original music on Coast Live part 1
Allen Hudson and the Halfmoons perform original music on Coast Live Part 2
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Allen Hudson, Daniel Clark and Carlin Field from the alt-rock act Allen Hudson and the Halfmoons join Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Our Song" and "Indigo."

Catch Allen Hudson and the Halfmoons playing live:

  • “Live at St. John’s” on March 7th
    Allen Hudson and the Halfmoons with Fox and the Bear opening.
    $20 Tickets available on all of our social media pages.
    Brand new concert series from Siren Music Group at St. John’s episcopal church in Portsmouth VA

Follow Allen Hudson and the Halfmoons on social media:

