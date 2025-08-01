Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Alt-Folk duo "Dry Land" performs original music on Coast Live

Dry Land performs original music on Coast Live Part II
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dry Land is an alt-folk duo with a chill sound blending electric and acoustic instruments. Recovering off-shore sailors, their album "Night Watch" includes many stories of the water. After trading sailing for more land-based activities, their latest single, "Third of June," reflects these new adventures.

The Dry Land Folk Duo is Drew and Kate Landman. They join Coast Live to perform two songs, "Third of June" and "Long Way."

Catch Dry Land performing live:

  • Sun Aug 10: Big Pink Music, Hampton
  • Tues Aug 19: Voodoo Brewing, Virginia Beach

Follow Dry Land on social media at facebook.com/DryLandFolkDuo and on YouTube.

