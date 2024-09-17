AMAHR is helping to rebuild Businesses through Marketing

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— The American Marketing Association, Hampton Roads Chapter is looking for new members to help rebuild businesses in the area while promoting healthy marketing in commerce.

The AMAHR is part of a national organization that connects like-minded business

owners and professionals looking to upgrade their marketing strategies. Whether it boosting their contact list or staying on top of changing industry trends AMAHR is here to guide it's members.

In its latest campaign, "Go Back to School With AMAHR," the organization is promoting professional development opportunities while also meeting professionals from across Hampton Roads!

