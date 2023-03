HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Writer and director of "Amazing Things Happen, When You Believe!" Hytholine Davis and actress Caitlyn Russell join Coast Live to discuss their upcoming play's inspirational message of faith and share their experiences working with such a talented and supportive team behind the scenes.

“Amazing Things Happen, When You Believe!”

Saturday, April 22

TCC Roper Performing Arts Center, Norfolk

amazingthingshappen.eventbrite.com

