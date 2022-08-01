Watch Now
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Coast Live

Posted at 12:20 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 12:20:06-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Markita Madden from American Foundation for Suicide Prevention joins Coast Live to discuss the AFSP's mission and share details on an upcoming walk to raise funds to support research and suicide prevention.

The Virginia Beach "Out of the Darkness" walk takes place at noon on September 10, at Mount Trashmore.
To get involved, visit afsp.org!

You can help the "American Foundation for Suicide Prevention" win five thousand dollars to continue their mission by placing your vote for them as part of One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning's "One Hour Cares" initiative! Place your vote at onehourcares.com.

Presented by One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning
onehourcomfort.com
(757) 868-7600

