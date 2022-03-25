American Humane's Role in Oscar Films on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For more than 80 years, American Humane’s “No Animals Were Harmed®” program has ensured that the animal actors who are such a cherished part of American culture, playing some of the most iconic, beloved characters of all time, are protected. American Humane President & CEO, Dr. Robin Ganzert, chats with Coast Live about the eight Oscar-nominated films that received “No Animals Were Harmed®” certification, and what the program does to protect on-set animals.

