American Humane's Role in Oscar Films on Coast Live

Posted at 12:07 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 12:07:08-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For more than 80 years, American Humane’s “No Animals Were Harmed®” program has ensured that the animal actors who are such a cherished part of American culture, playing some of the most iconic, beloved characters of all time, are protected. American Humane President & CEO, Dr. Robin Ganzert, chats with Coast Live about the eight Oscar-nominated films that received “No Animals Were Harmed®” certification, and what the program does to protect on-set animals.

