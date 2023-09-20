AmeriCare Plus empowers seniors to age in place with in-home care on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Michelle Billups and Bill Hurt from AmeriCare Plus join Coast Live to discuss the in-home care services they offer for seniors who want to "age in place" without sacrificing the comfort of everyday life.

AmeriCare Plus: Virginia’s Premier Personal Care & Live-In Agency

Care, Compassion, and Security in the Comfort of Your Home

With over 26 years of experience and 10 locations serving Virginia's senior population.

In-Home Care in Isle of Wight, VA

13478 Carrollton Blvd., Ste Q,

Carrollton, VA 23314

1-844-450-8515

americarepluspc.com

Paid for by AmeriCare Plus.