Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

AmeriCare Plus empowers seniors to age in place with in-home care on Coast Live

Posted at 4:35 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 16:35:14-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Michelle Billups and Bill Hurt from AmeriCare Plus join Coast Live to discuss the in-home care services they offer for seniors who want to "age in place" without sacrificing the comfort of everyday life.

AmeriCare Plus: Virginia’s Premier Personal Care & Live-In Agency
Care, Compassion, and Security in the Comfort of Your Home
With over 26 years of experience and 10 locations serving Virginia's senior population.
In-Home Care in Isle of Wight, VA
13478 Carrollton Blvd., Ste Q,
Carrollton, VA 23314
1-844-450-8515
americarepluspc.com

Paid for by AmeriCare Plus.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV