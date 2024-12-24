America's Field Trip on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Congress created America250 as a non-partisan initiative to celebrate The Declaration of Independence’s 250th anniversary. The Semiquincentennial celebration is scheduled for 2026 but to lead up to it the event kids grades 2-12 throughout the United States will have a chance to win a visit to historic sites across the US. Seventy-five awardees from all 50 states can earn this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. America’s Field Trip entries are being accepted at America250.org/fieldtrip.

