HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Technology is giving us a look at Underground Railroad like never before. "Underground Railroad: The Secret History" is a Four-Part Docu-Series on Science Channel and Streaming on discovery+ that takes a look at the history of the famous series of secretive safe havens for slaves seeking freedom. NSU Dean Dr. Cassandra Newby lends her expertise and insight.

The series premieres Sunday, January 30 at 10:00 p.m. and airs Sunday nights on Discovery and streams on discovery+.