An all-new way to set sail on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - An all-new way to set sail is here as Virgin Voyages makes its long-awaited debut, sailing to the Caribbean from Miami this October. Inspired by the allure of yachting, they created a boutique hotel at sea while also ensuring the safest travel experience by requiring vaccinations and testing for everyone along with implementing best practices around sanitation, physical distancing, limited occupancy, and health checks. Virgin Voyages President and CEO Tom McAlpin joins us with the details.

