An inside look at Virginia Opera's "Madama Butterfly" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Stage Director Mo Zhou and Karen Chia-ling Ho (singing the role of Cio-Cio-San) join Coast Live to discuss Virginia Opera's latest production of Puccini's "Madama Butterfly"—and the key elements that make this iteration stand out from other adaptations.

Here's Virginia Opera's description of the production:

Virginia Opera’s season comes to a stunning close with Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, one of opera’s most beloved works. Bound by tradition and honor, a young Japanese maiden is left to face an unspeakable aftermath when abandoned by a reckless American naval officer. Puccini’s haunting score is filled with unforgettable music of unparalleled beauty that will stay with you forever.



MADAMA BUTTERFLY

By Giacomo Puccini

Sung in Italian with English Surtitles

Conducted by Adam Turner and Directed by Mo Zhou

The orchestra for this production is provided by the Richmond Symphony

Join us 45 minutes prior to each performance for the Let’s Talk Opera pre-show lecture

Harrison Opera House



Show dates:

Friday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: vaopera.org

Paid for by Virginia Opera

vaopera.org