An organization advocating for abused and neglected children on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia Beach CASA is a private, non-profit organization that recruits, trains and supervises competent volunteers dedicated to advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children currently in court proceedings. The program promotes safe, permanent homes for all children and seeks to educate the community concerning the needs of abused and neglected children. Executive Director Kathleen Petersen joins us with more details about this incredible organization.

Learn more at www.virginiabeachcasa.org.