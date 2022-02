HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Fruitful Blessings is a nonprofit organization formed to supply the homeless and less fortunate with food. Director Jaleesa Olds joins us to talk more about their mission and how they are helping those in need.

For more information visit fruitfulblessings5.org.

