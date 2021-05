HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Shant’a Miller White, CEO of Parents Against Bullying VA and Author of “Let’s PUSH”, a Guide to combat bullying, joins us to talk about how her organization is fighting back against bullying through education.

"Let's PUSH" is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Learn more about Parents Against Bullying VA at https://www.pabva.com/.

