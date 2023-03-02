"Angry, Raucous & Shamelessly Gorgeous" at the Wells Theatre on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Actresses Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew and Patricia Alli join Coast Live to share a special look at "Angry, Raucous & Shamelessly Gorgeous," a wild and fun show from Virginia Stage Company that you can catch now through March 19 at the beautiful Wells Theatre in Norfolk!

"Angry, Raucous & Shamelessly Gorgeous"

Written by Pearl Cleage

Directed by Dr. Tawnya Pettiford-Wates

March 1-9, 2023

Tickets available at vastage.org or by calling the box office at (757) 627-1234.

Synopsis of the play from vastage.org:

"When actress Anna Campbell is invited to restage her radical performance piece of re-imagined scenes from August Wilson’s play, she is surprised to learn she will not be taking center stage. A much younger entertainer will be stealing the spotlight at a new women’s theatre festival. Will they be able to build a bridge between their generations, or will the curtain close on Anna’s career? "

