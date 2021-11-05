Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Annaleigh Ashford of "B Positive" on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:43 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 21:43:13-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Annaleigh Ashford is a Tony Award-winning actress who has collaborated with acclaimed directors and actors across stage, film and television. She joins us to talk about the CBS original series "B Positive", a comedy executive produced by Chuck Lorre, starring Annaleigh Ashford as Gina, a hard-partying woman with a checkered past who, on a whim, decided to offer up her kidney to a former high school acquaintance, Drew (Thomas Middleditch), a recently-divorced therapist and single dad undergoing kidney failure.

Catch "B Positive" on Thursdays at 9:30 right here on News 3.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks