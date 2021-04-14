Watch
Answering questions about the Covid-19 vaccine on Coast Live

Posted at 5:22 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 17:22:13-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - While some minority populations in the United States have been hesitant to get coronavirus vaccines, minority Veterans who are eligible to get them at VA medical centers are getting vaccinated at rates similar to non-minority Veterans. VA has been working hard to de-stigmatize the COVID-19 vaccine among minority veterans and joining us to share more and provide insight on the road and challenges ahead is VHA Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kameron Matthews.

