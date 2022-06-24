Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Anthony Easterwood Performs for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

Posted at 1:45 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 13:45:23-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local singer Anthony Easterwood performs two songs on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday!

Visit Facebook or Instagram (@anthonyeasterwoodmusic) to keep up with Anthony's work.

See Anthony perform live!

  • Berret’s Seafood in Williamsburg, June 24 at 3:30 p.m.
  • Wing King in Kempsville, June 29 at 7 p.m.
  • Momac Brewing Company in Portsmouth, June 30 at 6 p.m.
  • Ocean View Pier in Norfolk, July 1 6 p.m.
  • Billsburg Brewery in Williamsburg, July 2 at 6 p.m.
  • Sun Outdoors in Cape Charles, July 3 at 7 p.m.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music @TidewaterFriendsofFolkMusic

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo