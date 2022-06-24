Anthony Easterwood Performs for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local singer Anthony Easterwood performs two songs on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday!

Visit Facebook or Instagram (@anthonyeasterwoodmusic) to keep up with Anthony's work.

See Anthony perform live!



Berret’s Seafood in Williamsburg, June 24 at 3:30 p.m.

Wing King in Kempsville, June 29 at 7 p.m.

Momac Brewing Company in Portsmouth, June 30 at 6 p.m.

Ocean View Pier in Norfolk, July 1 6 p.m.

Billsburg Brewery in Williamsburg, July 2 at 6 p.m.

Sun Outdoors in Cape Charles, July 3 at 7 p.m.



Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music @TidewaterFriendsofFolkMusic

