Anthony Easterwood Performs for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local singer Anthony Easterwood performs two songs on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday!
Visit Facebook or Instagram (@anthonyeasterwoodmusic) to keep up with Anthony's work.
See Anthony perform live!
- Berret’s Seafood in Williamsburg, June 24 at 3:30 p.m.
- Wing King in Kempsville, June 29 at 7 p.m.
- Momac Brewing Company in Portsmouth, June 30 at 6 p.m.
- Ocean View Pier in Norfolk, July 1 6 p.m.
- Billsburg Brewery in Williamsburg, July 2 at 6 p.m.
- Sun Outdoors in Cape Charles, July 3 at 7 p.m.
Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music @TidewaterFriendsofFolkMusic