Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

April and Chandler guess blockbuster film titles using only emojis on Coast Live

Posted at 3:17 PM, Jul 03, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In the spirit of summer movie season, April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally engage in a friendly contest wherein they must guess the titles of famous blockbuster films—using only a series of emojis.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice