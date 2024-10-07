Armed Services YMCA wants to recognize exceptional local families on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Laura Baxter, Executive Director of the Armed Services YMCA of Hampton Roads, discusses an upcoming event honoring local families that go above and beyond in their service to our community, across all branches of the military.

The purpose of the 5 Star Military Family Recognition Luncheon is to honor military families who have gone above and beyond in philanthropic and volunteer initiatives in the local community as well as supporting their military community . Examples would include family involvement working with local non-profits, helping with food drives, church events supporting the community, and other philanthropic initiatives.

Nominees will attend the awards ceremony on December 5, 2024, at The Westin in Town Center, Virginia Beach.

The cut-off for nominations will be October 15, 2024.

Below is the link to nominate a family.

hamptonroads.asymca.org/military-family-recognition-luncheon.